The Federal Government has announced an amnesty window for foreign nationals residing in Nigeria with expired visas, enabling them to regularise their immigration status without facing penalties.

According to a statement issued by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on behalf of the Ministry of Interior, the “Expired Visa Initiative” commenced on 1st May 2025 and will run until 30th September 2025. The initiative is designed to support the New Visa Regime and strengthen compliance with Nigeria’s immigration laws.

The amnesty applies to the following categories:

Foreign nationals whose Visa on Arrival (VoA) has expired;

Holders of Expired Single and Multiple-Entry Visas ;

Individuals with Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC) that has expired for more than 30 days without renewal.

Affected individuals are advised to visit https://amnesty.immigration.gov.ng to regularise their stay during the grace period. The Immigration Service has also set up a dedicated support team to assist applicants. Enquiries can be directed to amnesty@immigration.gov.ng.

The NIS reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring lawful migration, enhancing national security, and fostering transparency and efficiency across its operations.

For further information, visit www.immigration.gov.ng.