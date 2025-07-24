Thai and Cambodian military battled Thursday in a disputed area of their border, killing at least nine people. Both sides blamed the new clash on the other, according to local media and officials. After artillery shells fired from Cambodia impacted multiple locations, the Royal Thai Army acknowledge...

Thai and Cambodian military battled Thursday in a disputed area of their border, killing at least nine people.

Both sides blamed the new clash on the other, according to local media and officials.

After artillery shells fired from Cambodia impacted multiple locations, the Royal Thai Army acknowledged in a statement that nine Thais, including a toddler, had been killed in cross-border attacks.

Additionally, at least 14 persons were hurt.

Cambodia has not released any information on casualties so far.

In the wake of the attacks, there was displacement on both sides of the border.

Thailand’s Education Ministry closed schools near the border in Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak district. Cambodia also evacuated students and teachers from impacted areas.

Thailand’s military deployed an F-16 fighter jet against Cambodia’s armed forces as weeks of tension over a border dispute escalated into clashes.

One of the six F-16 fighter jets that Thailand readied to deploy along the disputed border fired into Cambodia and destroyed a military target.

“We have used air power against military targets as planned,” Thai army deputy spokesperson Richa Suksuwanon told reporters.

The army later confirmed all F-16s returned home safely.

Cambodia, on the other hand, said its forces have shot down a F-16, according to the Khmer Times.

Cambodian armed forces also launched a “counteroffensive” against Thai troops early Thursday, the newspaper reported, citing the Defense Ministry.

The premier called on the UN Security Council to address “premeditated military aggression” by Thailand.

Separately, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian expressed “deep concern” over the conflict and urged dialogue and consultation to solve the border dispute.

The latest clash occurred a day after a Thai soldier lost his leg in a landmine explosion.

Thailand’s military accused Cambodian troops of firing at a Thai army base in an area near the ancient Ta Muen Thom Temple – which lies in disputed territory in the south of Thailand’s Surin province.

The Cambodian Defense Ministry, however, said its troops had acted in self-defense after an unprovoked incursion from Thai soldiers.

Cambodia said on Thursday that it is downgrading diplomatic relations with Thailand to the lowest level and has withdrawn all diplomatic personnel from Bangkok, according to the Khmer Times, citing the country’s Foreign Ministry.

All Cambodian diplomats stationed at the Cambodian Embassy in Bangkok have been instructed to return home.

It comes a day after Thailand dismissed Cambodia’s ambassador and recalled its own mission from Phnom Penh over the landmine explosion event.

Tensions between the two countries have been increasing since May 28, when forces exchanged fire near the border, resulting in the death of a Cambodian soldier.