The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), in partnership with Novarosta, has launched Oríkì, a groundbreaking cultural and culinary experience designed to showcase Nigeria’s creative excellence and promote the nation as a top destination for cultural tourism, gastronomy, and investment in the creative economy.

The event, held at Eagle’s Square, Abuja, drew global partners, dignitaries, chefs, investors, cultural ambassadors, and creative entrepreneurs from across Africa and the diaspora.

Themed “When Culture Meets Cuisine, the World Connects,” Oríkì celebrated the continent’s heritage through a fusion of art, music, and innovative culinary experiences.

Inspired by the African tradition of praise poetry, Oríkì highlights lineage, identity, and excellence. While rooted in Yoruba culture, it also draws from other Nigerian traditions, including Aha Otuto (Igbo), Kirari (Hausa), and Eré (Itsekiri), reflecting the country’s rich and interconnected cultural tapestry.

Guests experienced live poetry, music performances, and contemporary Nigerian cuisine through immersive food pavilions, fusion dishes, and modern reinterpretations of indigenous recipes, providing a multisensory journey through Nigeria’s cultural diversity.

In her keynote speech, Honourable Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, lauded NIHOTOUR’s fusion of culture and cuisine as a driver of national unity and global diplomacy.

“Culinary art has the power to unite us beyond borders. Through food and culture, we discover our shared humanity, tell our stories, and connect with the world. Oríkì is a profound expression of who we are as Africans—proud, creative, and united by heritage,” Musawa said.

She reaffirmed the Ministry’s support for initiatives advancing culinary diplomacy, creative enterprise, and cultural innovation, key pillars of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

NIHOTOUR Director-General, Dr. Abisoye Fagade, described Oríkì as a bridge linking Nigeria’s heritage with opportunities for investment, job creation, and national branding.

“Through Oríkì, we are transforming Nigeria’s living traditions into global experiences, connecting art, culture, and cuisine to drive prosperity and pride. This is how we make hospitality a national export,” Fagade stated.

The event also marked the launch of the Cultural Gastronomy Investment Series, aimed at attracting local and international investment into Nigeria’s creative and hospitality sectors.

Oríkì aligns with NIHOTOUR’s Mission 100 Vision, a strategic plan to develop Africa’s most dynamic tourism workforce and position Nigeria as a global leader in hospitality education, cultural promotion, and creative enterprise.

“Culture is the heartbeat of hospitality, and hospitality is the face of Nigeria. Oríkì reflects how both can unite a nation and inspire the world,” said representatives of Novarosta.

Established in 1987 under the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, NIHOTOUR is Nigeria’s premier institution for professional training, certification, and research in the hospitality and tourism sectors.

The institute advances culinary arts, cultural education, and workforce development through innovative programs and international partnerships, positioning Nigeria’s heritage as a driver of national pride and sustainable economic growth.