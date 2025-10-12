The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), in collaboration with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), brought color, rhythm, and excitement to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, with a surprise “Service in Motion” flash mob in celebration of Custome...

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), in collaboration with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), brought color, rhythm, and excitement to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, with a surprise “Service in Motion” flash mob in celebration of Customer Service Week 2025.

The energetic display — featuring NIHOTOUR trainees and FAAN personnel — turned the bustling airport terminal into a lively showcase of Nigerian culture, hospitality, and service excellence. Passengers and airport workers joined in the excitement as music and choreography celebrated the country’s enduring values of warmth, respect, and resilience.

“We are redefining what service means in Nigeria,” said Dr. Abisoye Fagade, Director-General of NIHOTOUR. “Service is more than a duty — it’s a rhythm, a culture, and part of our national identity. This flash mob reflects how deeply hospitality is woven into who we are as Nigerians and how we can lead Africa through service excellence.”

Videos of the spontaneous celebration quickly went viral on social media, earning widespread praise for showcasing creativity and human connection within public service.

Showcasing Innovation in Public Service

The Abuja performance represents a bold new approach to public engagement within the Federal Ministry of Tourism’s Service Transformation Agenda, in alignment with the Renewed Hope Vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which promotes innovation, youth inclusion, and excellence in public service delivery.

Under Dr. Fagade’s leadership, NIHOTOUR has evolved into a dynamic center for tourism education, digital skills development, and service innovation. The “Service in Motion” initiative is part of the Institute’s mission to professionalize Nigeria’s tourism workforce and inspire national pride through the culture of hospitality.

Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, Managing Director of FAAN, commended the initiative, noting that customer service remains the foundation of aviation. “Today’s activation reminds both our staff and citizens that service with a smile is the most powerful form of national branding,” she said.

Inspiring a Culture of Hospitality

NIHOTOUR continues to champion excellence across Nigeria’s hospitality and tourism ecosystem — from culinary arts and hotel management to customer service certification and professional training.

The “Service in Motion” activation symbolizes unity, creativity, and optimism, reflecting a government-wide commitment to making Nigeria a global leader in tourism and service delivery.

Through this collaboration, NIHOTOUR and FAAN reaffirm the federal government’s dedication to building a more hospitable, people-centered Nigeria, powered by innovation, teamwork, and pride in national identity.