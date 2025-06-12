The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) has appealed for calm and professionalism following a physical altercation during a routine compliance exercise at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Tuesday, 10 June.

The incident, which occurred during NIHOTOUR’s standardisation visit, saw a police officer attached to the team assaulted and stripped of his uniform by a hotel staff member. The confrontation escalated when the officer, left shirtless and visibly provoked, retaliated by slapping the staff member across the face.

NIHOTOUR described the episode as regrettable but isolated, emphasising that it does not reflect the general tone of the ongoing national compliance and standardisation exercise.

In a statement, NIHOTOUR’s Director of Inspection and Enforcement, Barrister Chike Ukuekwe, condemned the aggression and called on hospitality operators to approach such exercises with understanding and professionalism.

“Our collective mission is the upliftment of Nigeria’s hospitality, tourism, and travel sectors through standardisation and compliance,” Ukuekwe said. “These engagements are not designed to antagonise but to support alignment with national and global standards.”

He commended several hotels—including Eko Hotel, Sojourner Hotel, Marriot Hotel, Radisson Blu VI, Black Diamond Hotel, and Four Points by Sheraton—for cooperating with the compliance team and resolving issues on-site.

“In most cases, compliance concerns were addressed peacefully, with assurances given by hotel management to meet required standards within seven days,” he added.

As the lead regulatory institution for hospitality and tourism in Nigeria, NIHOTOUR reiterated its commitment to constructive engagement and sectoral growth. The Institute also said it is reviewing its field protocols to prevent future misunderstandings and ensure respectful, effective communication during inspections.

“Moving forward, NIHOTOUR will take deliberate steps to strengthen communication and on-site preparedness to foster mutual respect and avoid unnecessary confrontations,” the statement concluded.