Following the plane crash on Friday that killed Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, the Chief of Army Staff, and ten other military officers, President Mohamed Bazoum, the leader of Nigeria’s northern neighbor, Niger Republic, called President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday to commiserate with him, as well as the government and citizens of Nigeria.

President Bazoum, who described the plane crash and subsequent deaths as tragic and unfortunate, expressed the condolences of his government and people of his country.

He prayed to the Almighty Allah to repose the souls of the deceased and grant fortitude to their families, friends and the entire nation to bear the losses.

President Buhari responded by commending President Bazoum for sharing this time of grief with Nigerians and assuring him that the gesture was appreciated.

He expressed the nation’s appreciation and gratitude for the sacrifices of the departed military men and promised that the nation will not let their families down.