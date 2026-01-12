Nigeria’s crude oil and condensate production averaged 1.64 million barrels per day between January and November 2025, according to official figures released by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC). The data, contained in a document titled “Crude Oil and Condensate Produ...

Nigeria’s crude oil and condensate production averaged 1.64 million barrels per day between January and November 2025, according to official figures released by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

The data, contained in a document titled “Crude Oil and Condensate Production 2025,” shows that total output for the 11-month period stood at 18.12 million barrels per day when crude and condensate volumes are combined.

While figures for December were not available at the time of reporting, the breakdown indicates that crude oil accounted for 15.98 million barrels per day, while condensate contributed 2.14 million barrels per day.

On average, crude oil production during the period was 1.45 million barrels per day, with condensate averaging about 190,000 barrels daily.

Monthly combined production levels recorded by the NUPRC showed relatively stable output across the year. Production stood at 1.73 million barrels per day in both January and February, slipped to 1.69 million in March, and eased further to 1.68 million in April.

Output continued a gradual decline through May at 1.65 million before rising again to 1.69 million in June and 1.71 million in July.

It fell to 1.63 million in August, dropped to 1.58 million in September, edged up slightly to 1.59 million in October, and remained at 1.59 million barrels per day in November.

Looking strictly at crude oil production, output started the year at 1.53 million barrels per day in January, declined to 1.46 million in February and 1.40 million in March, then rose to 1.48 million in April.

Production settled at 1.45 million in May, climbed to 1.50 million in both June and July, dipped to 1.43 million in August, and fell further to 1.38 million in September.

It later recovered to 1.42 million in October and 1.43 million barrels per day in November.

Nigeria’s crude oil quota under the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) was set at an average of 1.5 million barrels per day.

In November, the country produced about 1.43 million barrels daily, representing roughly 96 per cent of its approved limit.

The NUPRC attributed the production trend during the period to the gradual reopening of previously shut-in wells and a relatively calm security situation in the Niger Delta.

However, output was also affected at various times by routine maintenance and disruptions, including an explosion along the Escravos–Lagos Pipeline System.