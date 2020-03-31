Nigerians will from Wednesday, April 1, pay more for electricity.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission disclosed this in its December 2019 Minor Review of Multi-Year Tariff Order 2015 and Minimum Remittance Order for the Year 2020.

Electricity operators say the decision to increase tariff had not yet been suspended despite the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to NERC, all Discos are obligated to settle their market invoices in full as adjusted and netted off by applicable tariff shortfall.

“All FGN intervention from the financing plan of the PSRP for funding tariff shortfall shall be applied through NBET and the market operator to ensure 100 per cent settlement of invoices issued by market participants.

“Effectively, this order places a freeze on the tariffs of the TCN and administrative charges until April 2020 at the rates applied in generating MO invoices for the period of January to October 2019.”