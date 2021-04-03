Nigerians have continued to express shock over the death of the spokesman of Afenifere group, Yinka Odumakin who died Saturday morning from CVOID-19 complications.
It was gathered the activist died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.
Since the announcement of his death, the social media, especial twitter, has been flooded with different comments .
Here are some of the comments on twitter.
What a loss! Yinka Odumakin is gone😭😭😭😭😭
We shall accomplish the mission we started together.
Rest on Yinka Odumakin!
OODUDUWA REPUBLIC NOW/BIAFRA NOW pic.twitter.com/5FHjvFzkaIAdvertisement
— Oduduwa Republic (@OduduwaR) April 3, 2021
As an undergrad, Uncle Yinka Odumakin was one of those who fired me from within, and I drank from his deep wisdom. May your aluta spirit rest in peace! We surely will miss you. Rest in power, egbon! Goodnight!#YinkaOdumakin pic.twitter.com/4hGn97guuz
— akingbadejohn (@akingbadejohn1) April 3, 2021
REST IN PEACE YINKA ODUMAKIN. WE WILL CONTINUE THE FIGHT, FULANIS WILL NOT CONQUER YORUBALAND. pic.twitter.com/Osu1KfYQhC
— Yoruba Nation (@OdudwaRepublic) April 3, 2021
Death is a necessary end! Sad to announce this passing of a fighter, Yinka Odumakin. Rest in Power, Senior Comrade! pic.twitter.com/wseQkAKNJL
— POPUOLANEWS (@popuolajr) April 3, 2021
