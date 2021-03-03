The Nigerian Army has moved 26 humanitarian workers rescued from Dikwa to Maiduguri after dislodging terrorists.

The humanitarian staff working with international agencies including United Nations were escorted to the Borno State capital by troops of 7 Division Delta Force, together with 195 and 112 Battalions.

The troops had earlier foiled an attempt by Boko Haram terrorists to infiltrate Dikwa town in the last few days.

A military intelligence officer disclosed that the timely deployment of army troops by GOC of the Division, Major General Abdul Khalifa and the Nigerian Airforce prevented the terrorists from achieving their goal.

The rescued workers which include 20 males and six females, have been handed over to their officials in Maiduguri.