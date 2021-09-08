Breaking News

Nigerian Troops kill 58 bandits, destroy 18 camps in Zamfara

Latest Breaking News in Zamfara State:

The ongoing fight against banditry and kidnapping by joined troops of the Nigerian armed forces in Zamfara state has continued to gain more successes

The troops have neutralised fifty eight bandits, destroyed eighteen camps, caught one notorious bandits leader alive, deadly weapons destroyed while several bandits sustained various degrees of injuries

Four AK 47 riffles, ten locally made guns and Forty motorcycles among other items belonging to the bandits were also recovered by the troops

Seventy five kidnap victims abducted at different locations were rescued by the and reunited by their families

The troops engaged the bandits in gun duel for several hours at the Duburun and Gandun forest in Zamfara state

The intense ground and air strike forced the bandits to flee their hideouts and relocate to other places

Sadly, two soldiers and two local vigilante paid the Supreme price during the battle while eight soldiers and six local vigilante members sustained gunshot wounds

The troops of the Nigerian armed forces are not relenting in their quest to crush bandits, other criminals and their collaborators out of Zamfara state

Zamfara state is the epic center of banditry and kidnapping in the northwest zone

Recalled that telecommunication services in the state were suspended for two weeks between 3rd to 17th September to enable security operatives eliminate bandits in the state.

