A male Nigerian nurse abducted by the Islamic State’s West Africa Province since January 2020 has escaped from the captivity of the terrorists.

According to the Chief of Military Public Information at the Multinational Joint Task Force, Colonel Muhammad Dole, the MNJTF facilitated the return of the healthworker.

Colonel Dole explained that the nurse who was incarcerated in one of ISWAP’s strongholds in the Lake Chad region bolted to safety and freedom, in the aftermath of a joint air interdiction conducted by the MNJTF and national partners.

The healthcare worker then made his way to a village in the Republic of Niger and has been handed over to security agents in Sector 4 of the MNJTF.