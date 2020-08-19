The Nigeria High Commission in Ottawa, Canada, has shutdown its activities indefinitely.

This was contained in a statement posted on the High Commission’s website.

It said the development followed the abuse of a system it put in place to attend to a limited number of persons due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Commission frowned at activities of some citizens who for some reason chose to abuse the system by showing up at the chancery without an appointment and insisted on being attended to, even on days when the commission was not open to the public.

The High Commission said it would be considering ways to make the premises more secure and less susceptible to unruly behaviour and violent mob actions.