Today is the birthday of the national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, who turns 68, March 29.

Asiwaju has been described as a living legend who is committed to the development of the African continent.

In Lagos, a group of Nigerian movie makers and actors staged a dance-drama to celebrate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at 68.

They put together a short piece to celebrate the Political strategist

The actors/movie makers described the great politician, activist and philanthropist as a living legend.

Their song spoke volume of the political strength and leadership prowess that Jagaban possesses.

They believe he can still do more for Nigeria.

This is the first time in a long while that Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not be celebrating his birthday in an elaborate way because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The creatively crafted short dance drama piece was produced by the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo to wish Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu a happy 68th birthday celebration.