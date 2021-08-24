The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor has declared that the Nigerian Army is not ruling out an inside collaborator in the attack on Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

Gunmen suspected to be bandits earlier on Tuesday invaded the Afaka barracks of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), killing two officers and abducted one other.

The attack happened less than a week after President Muhammadu Buhari charged security chiefs to double up their efforts because he did not want to leave office as a failure.