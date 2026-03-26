The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening defence cooperation with Germany, particularly in the areas of training, technology transfer, and operational capacity development. The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, made this known while receiving Mr Johannes Lehne, Deputy Ambassador of…...

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening defence cooperation with Germany, particularly in the areas of training, technology transfer, and operational capacity development.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, made this known while receiving Mr Johannes Lehne, Deputy Ambassador of Germany to Nigeria, alongside the Defence Adviser, Colonel Boris Bovekemp, and the Leader of the German Technical Advisory Group, Lieutenant Colonel Holger Bernard, during a courtesy visit to Headquarters NAF.

The engagement was described as a significant step towards consolidating the longstanding and mutually beneficial defence partnership between both countries.

Air Marshal Aneke commended Germany for its sustained support to the NAF through specialised training, technical assistance, and professional military engagement.

He noted that such cooperation has continued to enhance the Service’s operational readiness and institutional capacity.

Reiterating his Command Philosophy, the CAS emphasised the NAF’s focus on building a highly motivated, professional, and mission-ready force capable of delivering decisive airpower effects in synergy with other security agencies.

He highlighted key priorities including personnel welfare, modernisation of platforms, intelligence-driven operations, predictive maintenance, and the adoption of innovation and emerging technologies.

In his remarks, the Deputy Ambassador expressed appreciation for the enduring partnership between Germany and the Nigerian Air Force, reaffirming his country’s commitment to supporting initiatives that strengthen capacity, professionalism, and technological advancement within the Service.

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He noted that continued collaboration in training and technical development would further enhance operational effectiveness and contribute to regional stability.

The CAS assured that the visit would serve to deepen bilateral defence relations and open new avenues for strategic cooperation, while expressing gratitude to the delegation for its continued support and engagement.