Nigeria’s sports sector is set for an action-packed 2026, with the National Sports Commission (NSC) announcing Lagos State as the host of the inaugural National Intermediate Games.

Next year, Enugu will host the National Sports Festival, while Delta State is set to stage the National Youth Games.

Additionally, Nigeria is scheduled to compete in the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, and if the Super Eagles qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the year will mark a historic high in the nation’s sporting calendar.

The Intermediate Games are part of the NSC’s RHINSE initiatives, designed to identify, monitor, and develop sporting talents between the ages of 16 and 19.

Chairman of the NSC, Shehu Dikko, emphasised the need for a structured grassroots system to nurture emerging athletes.

He said, “We are determined to have a sustainable podium success at International competitions, but it will only come with having the right structure that can aid elite success, and the intermediary games will strengthen our goals. The bedrock of every sustained sports development is an effective grassroots system, and this is what we are aggressively pursuing with the mandate given to us by Mr President.”

NSC Director General Bukola Olopade described the Intermediate Games as a strategic step to address age-related challenges in grassroots sports.

He stated, “With the National Youth Games and the National Sports Festival fully established, the Intermediate Games will help bridge the gap and will give better clarity to our grassroots development drive and will help our young athletes to have better preparations before they move to the elite level. And we are very excited that Lagos State has graciously agreed to host the first edition, which will go down as a major milestone in the illustrious sporting history of our country.”

The launch of the National Intermediate Games underscores the NSC’s commitment to building a robust sports ecosystem, ensuring young talents have a clear pathway from grassroots participation to elite international competition.