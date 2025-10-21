World Athletics has conferred hosting rights for the inaugural Africa Running Conference on Nigeria, marking a major milestone for the country’s sports sector and reinforcing its position as a rising force in the global athletics community. The event, scheduled to hold in Lagos, is being organized...

World Athletics has conferred hosting rights for the inaugural Africa Running Conference on Nigeria, marking a major milestone for the country’s sports sector and reinforcing its position as a rising force in the global athletics community.

The event, scheduled to hold in Lagos, is being organized by the National Sports Commission (NSC) in partnership with World Athletics and the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

It aims to promote health, fitness, and athletic excellence while fostering greater participation, talent discovery, and private sector investment in sports development.

Announcing the development at a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, NSC Chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko said the conference aligns with the Commission’s long-term objectives and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision to transform sports into a viable component of Nigeria’s economic growth strategy.

“This conference reflects our shared vision — to create a thriving sports ecosystem where sport is not just recreation but a driver of national development,” Dikko stated. “Hosting international events like this helps unlock Nigeria’s vast potential in the domestic sports industry.”

He noted that road running offers Nigeria a “unique comparative advantage,” citing growing enthusiasm for the sport across the country.

“From Lagos to Abuja, Kaduna to Enugu, every state now wants to be involved. The momentum tells us Nigeria can sustain and scale this movement,” he said. “This conference is about passion, potential, and progress — and it will showcase our culture while enhancing Nigeria’s image globally.”

This was contained in a statement by the Special Assistant, Office of the Director General, National Sports Commission (NSC), Kola Daniel, on Tuesday, October 21.

NSC Director General, Bukola Olopade, described the hosting rights as a “significant milestone,” expressing gratitude to World Athletics for choosing Nigeria over traditional running powerhouses such as Kenya, Uganda, and South Africa.

“For World Athletics to pick Lagos speaks volumes,” Olopade said. “It shows confidence in Nigeria’s ongoing reforms and President Tinubu’s vision to turn sport into an economic tool. Events like this are helping Nigeria shift from being a consumption-driven to a production-driven sports nation.”

He added that the conference represents “a holistic approach to nation-building through sport,” linking athletics to wellness, education, and economic empowerment.

Also speaking, Alessio Punzi, Head of Running and Mass Participation at World Athletics, praised Nigeria’s commitment to the sport, describing the upcoming conference as “many years in the making.”

“This is not just another international event,” Punzi said. “It’s a strategic move to build a sustainable running culture across Africa, combining grassroots development, technical training, and continuous engagement.”

According to Punzi, the two-day event will include technical workshops for national athletics federations across Africa, focusing on standardization, certification, and officiating — key steps toward strengthening the continent’s running ecosystem.

The Africa Running Conference, organizers say, represents more than a sporting event. It is a statement of intent — a call to action for African nations to harness the power of sport as a catalyst for health, education, and economic growth.