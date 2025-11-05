Nigeria has secured approval to host the first-ever UNESCO Category-2 International Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Institute in the world....

The decision was formally adopted at the 43rd General Conference of the Communication and Information Commission (CI Session) of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

With this approval, Nigeria is positioned as a global leader in combating misinformation and disinformation, and will take the lead in international research, policy dialogue, and capacity building in the fast-evolving digital communication landscape.

In his address to the UNESCO conference, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, described the decision as “a strong vote of confidence in our nation.”

He said the institute, to be based in Abuja, would serve as an international observatory and hub to help individuals and communities worldwide navigate the digital age with discernment and confidence.

“The Nigerian government, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is committed to fostering a society where responsible free speech is seen as the engine of national progress,” Idris said. “A central pillar of our strategy is the democratisation of digital opportunities, with media and information literacy as the key driver.”

According to the minister, the milestone is the culmination of a process that began in October 2022, when Nigeria hosted the 10th Global Media and Information Literacy and Feature Conference in Abuja and pledged to establish a UNESCO International MIL Institute.

“I want to seize this opportunity to congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on this achievement, which reflects his commitment to the Nigerian project encapsulated in the Renewed Hope Agenda. This is a big win for all Nigerians and for the African continent,” Idris added.

He pledged continued collaboration with UNESCO to strengthen the Institute’s infrastructure and governance by assembling a multidisciplinary team of experts to deliver on its global mandate.

Idris also announced that the formal launch of the Institute will take place in February 2026 in Abuja, with UNESCO officials, member states, and strategic partners expected to attend.

In attendance at the 43rd UNESCO General Conference were Senator Kenneth Eze, Chairman, Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation; Hon. Olusola Fatoba, Chairman, House Committee on Information, National Ethics and Values; Dr Mohammed Bulama, Director-General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), who represented the Minister; Malam Abdulhamid Salihu Dembos, Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA); Dr Olalekan Fadolapo, Director-General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON); Malam Jibrin Baba Ndace, Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON); and Dr Hajo Sani, Nigeria’s Ambassador to UNESCO, among other officials.