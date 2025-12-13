Nigeria has welcomed the African Union’s decision to grant the country hosting rights for the 6th Specialized Technical Committee (STC) Meeting of the African Union Sports Council in 2027. Director-General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, described the decision as a st...

Nigeria has welcomed the African Union’s decision to grant the country hosting rights for the 6th Specialized Technical Committee (STC) Meeting of the African Union Sports Council in 2027.

Director-General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, described the decision as a strong endorsement of Nigeria’s leadership and contributions to sports, youth, and cultural development across the continent.

The announcement was made during a Meeting of Ministers in Bujumbura, Burundi, where the African Union also acknowledged Nigeria’s role in promoting sports development, humanitarian services, youth empowerment, and cultural integration in Africa.

According to the NSC, the hosting rights followed a presentation by the Chairman of the Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko, to the AU Council of Ministers.

The presentation outlined Nigeria’s achievements in sports administration, its preparedness to host the event, and its long-term vision for advancing African sports development.

Reacting to the decision, Olopade expressed appreciation to the African Union for the confidence reposed in Nigeria, describing the opportunity as both an honour and a responsibility.

He said the country would deliver a successful meeting and reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to advancing sports, youth development, and cultural growth across Africa.

The 6th STC Meeting is expected to bring together ministers and directors responsible for sports, youth, and culture from all African Union member states.

The forum serves as a key platform for shaping continental policies, enhancing regional cooperation, and promoting sports as a driver of economic growth, social cohesion, and youth empowerment.

The National Sports Commission reiterated Nigeria’s readiness to support the objectives of the African Union and strengthen partnerships aimed at promoting sustainable development through sports across the continent.