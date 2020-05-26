Nigeria is forging ahead with its hydrochloroquine trials for the treatment of covid-19, this is inspite of the announcement by the World Health Organisation suspending the drug test.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) made this known during our morning programme on TVC earlier today.

On Monday Tedros Ghebreyesus, the WHO director-general, cited the study published by The Lancet, which had examined the effects of the use of hydroxychloroquine alone or when used with a macrolide, and reported a higher mortality rate.

But the NAFDAC DG, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, said there is data to prove that chloroquine is effective in treating COVID-19 patients, particularly at the “mild stage” of the virus.

She said Nigeria would continue its clinical trials which may take three to four months.