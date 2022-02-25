Breaking News

Nigeria takes a stand with Ukriane

A day after walking away from reporters, Nigeria’s foreign Affairs Minister after a closed door meeting with Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine says Nigeria cannot condone the violation of the territorial integrity of a United Nations Member State

The Minister who met with both envoys separately says Nigeria sympathizes with Ukraine and acknowledges the diplomatic ties it shares with the European country.

Nigerian government wants Russia to revert to status quo and prioritise Diplomacy and dialogue.

