Nigeria have slipped to 36th position on the latest FIFA global rankings for February, dropping one place from their previous position.

Gernot Rohr’s side remain the fifth- best country in Africa with Senegal retaining the no. 1 spot, followed by Tunisia , Algeria and Morocco in the second , third and fourth positions.



The Eagles have a chance to improve their position on the ranking when they take on neighbours Benin Republic and the Crocodiles of Lesotho in their remaining 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures next month.

They top Group L with eight points from four matches.

Belgium maintain top position with 1780 points. Their three immediate chasers – France (2nd), Brazil (3rd) and England (4th) – retain their respective rankings.