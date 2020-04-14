Nigeria may go into economic recession if the Coronavirus pandemic persists for months and with the potential loss of N2.27 trillion worth of trade and significant job losses across sectors.

There are already indications that the social, economic and financial challenges of the COVID-19 will lead to a global economic recession in 2020 and potential lost output of $2.7 trillion.

Also, employee productivity is expected to drop especially for companies that were not designed for and have not made remote working a part of their processes.