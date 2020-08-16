Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), announced 325 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 48,770.

The NCDC, which made this known on its official twitter handle on Saturday, also said that one death was recorded in the country.

The health agency said to date, 48,770 cases had been confirmed, 36,290 discharged while 974 deaths were recorded in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It stated that the 325 new cases were recorded in 20 states and the FCT.

The NCDC said that Lagos, the nation’s COVID-19 epicenter, reported 87 new cases while the FCT had 49.