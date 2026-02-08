Nigeria’s sports sector recorded major growth between 2024 and 2025 under the leadership of the National Sports Commission (NSC), with President Bola Tinubu commending what officials described as a period of renewed performance, institutional reform and economic expansion. Under the stewardship of...

Under the stewardship of NSC Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko, and Director General, Hon. Bukola Olopade, Nigeria’s athletes achieved notable success on the global stage, guided by the RHINSE Blueprint.

During the period, Team Nigeria won a total of 373 medals at international competitions, comprising 197 gold, 119 silver and 77 bronze medals across multi-sport games, continental championships and other global events.

Reacting to the achievements, President Tinubu said Nigerian athletes had once again projected the country positively on the world stage.

“In 2025, scores of athletes representing Nigeria made our nation proud,” the President said.

Beyond sporting success, the NSC said its reform agenda delivered significant economic outcomes. The sports sector reportedly attracted N50 billion in private-sector investment through the Sports Investment Promotion Office, marking the highest level of private capital mobilisation in the sector to date.

By the third quarter of 2025, sports activities contributed 1.2 per cent to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product.

According to the commission, major sporting events during the period also created more than 140,000 direct and indirect jobs nationwide, underscoring the sector’s growing role in employment generation.

President Tinubu highlighted the broader national importance of sports, describing it as a powerful tool for unity and social cohesion.

“Sports is one of our strongest brands as a nation. It unifies us, breaks all our fault lines, inspires belief, and builds a sense of community that cuts across age, language, ethnicity, religion and social status,” he said.

The period under review also witnessed landmark achievements, including Nigeria’s emergence as the world’s number one ranked country in Scrabble and its first-ever participation in the Bobsleigh World Cup, reflecting expanded involvement beyond traditional sporting disciplines.

A key component of the reforms, according to the NSC, was the introduction of a unified sports funding framework approved at the presidential level.

The new structure was designed to reduce bureaucratic delays and harmonise funding processes across sports federations.

President Tinubu said the progress recorded validated the impact of structured investment and planning in sports development.

“From grassroots competitions to continental and global stages, the evidence is clear that when talent is supported with structure and preparation, Nigeria delivers,” he said.

The NSC noted that the reforms have repositioned sports as both a performance-driven and economically viable sector, with long-term benefits for athletes, sports institutions and the broader Nigerian economy.