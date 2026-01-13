The National Sports Commission, NSC, has finally resolved the leadership crisis in the Nigeria Judo Federation as stakeholders unanimously endorsed Dr Musa Oshodi as the President of the Federation and Segun Gbayi as the Technical Director of the Board....

The Peace pact which was brokered by the Director General of the NSC, Honourable Bukola Olopade saw the warring stakeholders in the Judo family finally agreeing to work with the elected board of Dr Oshodi while Gbayi works as the Technical Director.

The stakeholders also agreed that Amos Iliya will serve as the new Chairman of the Technical Committee of the Federation.

Director General of the NSC, Honourable Bukola Olopade said this peace pact is a major boost for Judo in the country because no sport truly survives with infighting amongst its stakeholders.

” A sport can only achieve little if it is having internal crisis and this is why at the Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko and I have always preached peace and reconciliation amongst stakeholders if they truly love their sports”.

” Judo is one sport that Nigeria has the potential to win medals at the forthcoming Commonwealth Games and even at the Olympics, only if we have a crisis-free federation”, the DG stressed.

The President of the Nigeria Judo Federation Engr Musa Oshodi, said he thanked the DG for the fatherly role he has played for peace to finally return to Nigerian Judo and assured that his board will do everything to sustain it and make the sport great.

” Like the DG has advised us, we will work with all stakeholders and carry them along with respect and dignity because our goal is to make sure Judo is developed in the Country”