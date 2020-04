The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has recorded sixty-four new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

The agency announced this on its twitter page few minutes ago.

The breakdown shows that there are 34 cases in Lagos, 15 in the FCT, 11 in Borno, 2 in Taraba and 2 in Gombe.

As at 11:20pm 27th April, there are 1337 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

A total of 255 patients have been discharged, and 40 deaths recorded.