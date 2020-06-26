The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 594 new cases of covid-19 in 22 states overnight, taking the country’s total number of cases to 22,614.

Of the 594 new cases, Lagos recorded the higest figure with 159 new cases, followed by Delta with 106, Ondo 44, FCT 34, Oyo and Kaduna recorded 33 new cases, Enugu 28, Katsina 25, Imo 22, Adamawa 15, Ogun 12, Osun 11, Abia 8, rivers 6, Nasarawa, Bauchi and Niger each had 5 new cases while Kebbi had 4, Ekiti 3 and Plateau and Taraba each had one new case.

A total of 7,822 people have been discharged while 549 people have died from covid-19 related complications.