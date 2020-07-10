The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced 575 new cases of Coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of virus to 31,323.

This was made known on the agency’s twitter handle few minutes ago.

Out of the new 575 cases, Lagos has 224, Oyo-85, FCT-68, Rivers-49, Kaduna-39, Edo-31, Enugu-30, Delta-11 and Niger-10.

Others are Katsina-9, Ebonyi-5, Gombe-3, Jigawa-3, Plateau-2, Nassarawa-2, Borno-2, Kano-1 and Abia-1.

So far, 12,795 patients have treated and discharged from the isolation centres.

Sadly, 709 deaths have been recorded.