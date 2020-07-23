The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported five hundred and forty three new cases of coronavirus overnight, taking the country’s total number of cases to thirty eight thousand, three hundred and forty four.

Lagos recorded the highest number of new cases with one hundred and eighty, followed by Abuja with eighty six new cases.

Other states with high figures are Kaduna and Edo with fifty six and forty seven cases respectively.

Bauchi and Abia recorded the lowest number of new infections.

So far, fifteen thousand, eight hundred and fifteen people have been discharged, while eight hundred and thirteen people have died from covid-19 related complications.