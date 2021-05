The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has reported 28 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections to 165,301.

The NCDC announced this via its twitter handle on Thursday night.

Breakdown of the new infections show that Lagos recorded 10, Rivers-7, Akwa Ibom-6, Delta-2, FCT-2 and Kaduna-1.

So far, a total of 155,424 patients have been discharged but sadly, 2,065 COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded.