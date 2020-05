The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has announced 242 new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

This brings the total number of the infections in Nigeria to 4,641.

Breakdown of the new cases is presented below:

88-Lagos

64-Kano

49-Katsina

13-Kaduna

9-Ogun

6-Gombe

4-Adamawa

3-FCT

1-Ondo

1-Oyo

1–Rivers

1-Zamfara

1-Borno

1-Bauchi

Discharged: 902

Deaths: 150