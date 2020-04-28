The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced one hundred and ninety-five (195) new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria.
The Centre made this known on its twitter handle few minutes ago.
The breakdown of the new cases shows that 80 are in Lagos, 38 in Kano, 15 in Ogun, 15 in Bauchi, 11 in Borno.
Others are: Gombe 10, Sokoto-9, Edo-5, Jigawa-5, Zamfara-2, 1 each in Rivers, Enugu, Delta, FCT and Nasarawa.
As at 11:50pm 28th April, there are 1532 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria.
Atotal of 255 patients have been discharged and 44 deaths recorded.