The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has announced 193 new cases of Coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 5162.

The centre made this known on its twitter handle @ncdcgov few minutes ago.

The breakdown of the new cases show that:

58-Lagos

46-Kano

35-Jigawa

12-Yobe

9-FCT

7-Ogun

5-Plateau

5-Gombe

4-Imo

3-Edo

3-Kwara

3-Borno

1-Bauchi

1-Nasarawa

1-Ondo

Discharged: 1180

Deaths: 167