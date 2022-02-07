Nigeria receives additional 2million doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines

Nigeria has once again received 2 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson Coronavirus vaccines.

This new batch of shipment of the J and J vaccines had been donated by the European union to further push for equity in the distribution of vaccines across the globe.

While receiving the vaccines at the National strategic cold store, the executive director of the national primary health care development agency reveals that the new tranche of vaccines will be used to complement the government’s drive on the mass vaccination in its determination to control COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 14million eligible Nigerians have received at least one dose of the vaccine and more than 5million have received both jabs since the country’s roll out campaign on vaccination began in 2021.

