Nigeria and the State of Qatar are set to strengthen ties in culture, tourism, and the creative economy, as both nations explore new avenues for bilateral cooperation aimed at promoting cultural diplomacy and economic growth. According to a statement by Nneka Ikem Anibeze, Special Adviser, Media and...

Nigeria and the State of Qatar are set to strengthen ties in culture, tourism, and the creative economy, as both nations explore new avenues for bilateral cooperation aimed at promoting cultural diplomacy and economic growth.

According to a statement by Nneka Ikem Anibeze, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, this was the outcome of a high-level meeting held in Abuja between Nigeria’s Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, and the Qatari Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Ali Ghamen Al-Hajri.

Discussions focused on formalising cultural and tourism collaboration between the two countries, with both sides expressing a commitment to signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance mutual exchange in arts, culture, and heritage preservation.

Minister Musawa underscored the importance of Nigeria’s rich cultural landscape and booming creative industries — including music, film, and visual arts as drivers of both national identity and global economic opportunity.

“Our relationship with the Gulf is incomplete without Qatar. We share historical and cultural alignments, and our creative industries continue to thrive through music, film, and the arts. This partnership will help us further preserve our heritage and explore new avenues for collaboration,” Musawa said.

READ ALSO: Three Qatar Diplomats Killed In Car Crash Near Egypt’s Red Sea Resort

She also noted Nigeria’s interest in showcasing cultural artefacts, organizing cultural festivals, and facilitating people-to-people exchange between Nigerian and Qatari artists, performers, and tourists.

In response, Ambassador Al-Hajri reaffirmed Qatar’s enthusiasm for deepening cultural relations with Nigeria.

He highlighted the progress already made in other sectors such as aviation, oil and gas, mining, infrastructure, and agriculture, adding that culture and tourism now represent a key frontier for enhanced cooperation.

“Qatar looks forward to deepening cooperation with Nigeria in the creative and tourism sectors. The MoU will serve as a framework for partnership that celebrates Nigeria’s cultural richness while advancing shared growth and opportunities,” he stated.

The Ambassador said Qatar was particularly interested in supporting joint cultural festivals, art exhibitions, film industry collaborations, and creative exchange programmes aimed at boosting tourism and intercultural understanding.

The meeting reflects a growing shift in foreign relations where countries are increasingly leveraging soft power, such as art and culture, to build strategic global partnerships and inclusive economic development.

Also present at the meeting were Dr. Kabir Ali Masanawa, Executive Director of the Katsina State History and Culture Bureau; Chioma Ude, Founder of the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF); Moriam Ajaga, Special Adviser to the President on Culture; and Abiola Abdulkareem, Special Adviser to the Minister on Sub-National Development.