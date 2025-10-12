The Qatari embassy in Egypt announced on Sunday that three employees of Qatar’s Amiri Diwan, the country’s top government body, died in a car crash near the Egyptian Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh. A statement shared by the embassy on X disclosed said two others were wounded an...

The Qatari embassy in Egypt announced on Sunday that three employees of Qatar’s Amiri Diwan, the country’s top government body, died in a car crash near the Egyptian Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh.

A statement shared by the embassy on X disclosed said two others were wounded and were receiving necessary medical treatment at the city’s hospital.

It said the injured and the bodies of the deceased would be repatriated later on Sunday to Doha.