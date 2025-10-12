The Qatari embassy in Egypt announced on Sunday that three employees of Qatar’s Amiri Diwan, the country’s top government body, died in a car crash near the Egyptian Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh.
A statement shared by the embassy on X disclosed said two others were wounded and were receiving necessary medical treatment at the city’s hospital.
It said the injured and the bodies of the deceased would be repatriated later on Sunday to Doha.
Earlier, two security sources told Reuters that a car carrying Qatari diplomats overturned on a curve on a road 50 kilometres (31 miles) from the city.
The accident came a few days after officials from Qatar, Turkey and Egypt participated in indirect talks in Sharm el-Sheikh earlier this week that led to the agreement between Israel and Hamas on the first phase of U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza.
The Egyptian city is set to host a global summit on Monday aimed at finalising the agreement.