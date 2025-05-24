Nigeria has taken a bold step to solidify its status as Africa’s creative powerhouse with the official launch of the AFRIFF Film and Content Market (AFCM)—a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at transforming Africa into a major global player in the film, television, and digital content industries.

The ground-breaking initiative was formalized through a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy and the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF). The signing took place on the global stage of the Cannes Film Festival, the world’s most prestigious cinematic gathering.

Presiding over the ceremony was the Honourable Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, Esq., who emphasized the Tinubu administration’s resolve to harness the potential of the creative sector as a vehicle for economic growth, job creation, and cultural diplomacy.

“The creative industry is one of Nigeria’s most valuable assets, and this partnership marks a historic leap toward transforming that potential into sustainable prosperity,” said Musawa. “This is more than a film market—it’s a catalyst for repositioning Africa on the global creative map.”

Chioma Ude, AFRIFF’s Founder and a pioneer in African cinema, signed on behalf of the festival. The event was witnessed by key stakeholders including Ali Nuhu, Managing Director of the Nigerian Film Corporation, and award-winning entertainer Bovi Ugboma.

The AFRIFF Film and Content Market: A Creative Trade Engine for Africa

Set to debut during AFRIFF 2025 in Lagos, the AFCM will serve as a premier international hub where content creators, investors, distributors, financiers, and policymakers can converge to buy, sell, and finance audio-visual content. The initiative is directly aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to diversify the economy through innovation, cultural development, and global engagement.

The market will be developed under the strategic guidance of Dennis Ruh, a globally respected film and media consultant, and is expected to provide business infrastructure for African creatives to compete on the global stage.

Global Backing: Goldfinch International Joins as Strategic Investment Partner

AFRIFF also announced a major partnership with Goldfinch International, a UK-based entertainment finance company with over $300 million deployed in more than 300 global projects. With an impressive 0% default rate and an average return of 11–13%, Goldfinch has earned a strong reputation across Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa (MENIA). The partnership with AFCM marks Goldfinch’s entry into Africa, signalling a significant vote of confidence in the continent’s creative economy.

Philip McKenzie, Co-founder and COO of Goldfinch, described the move as “a long-term commitment to unlocking Africa’s vast creative potential through responsible financing and capacity building.”

What to Expect at AFRIFF 2025

The inaugural AFCM will feature:

Curated showcases of African and international content

Pitch sessions connecting filmmakers with financiers and distributors

International exhibitions highlighting innovation in production and distribution

High-level networking forums to foster global partnerships and cross-border collaborations

Institutional Background

Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy

Charged with policy development and national promotion of Nigeria’s cultural identity, the Ministry plays a critical role in boosting economic growth through the arts and creative industries. Through global partnerships, it continues to enhance Nigeria’s influence in cultural diplomacy and creative exports.

Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF)

Founded in 2010, AFRIFF is a respected platform for African filmmakers, offering world-class screenings, training, and industry engagement. The festival has been instrumental in promoting African narratives and professionalizing the continent’s film industry.

Goldfinch International

Goldfinch is a BAFTA and Academy Award-winning UK-based entertainment financier and producer. Through its subsidiaries—including Dream town, Selectors, and First Flights—Goldfinch supports emerging talent in scripted and non-scripted content while delivering high-value returns to institutional investors.