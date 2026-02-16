The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what it described as visionary leadership and sustained support that have rapidly transformed Nigeria’s sports sector, yielding record-breaking results within a short period. In a statement issued on February 16, 202...

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what it described as visionary leadership and sustained support that have rapidly transformed Nigeria’s sports sector, yielding record-breaking results within a short period.

In a statement issued on February 16, 2026, by the committee’s Public Relations Officer, Tony Nezianya, the President of the NOC, Engr. Habu Ahmed Gumel, praised Tinubu for recognising the socio-economic value of sports and for assembling what he called a focused and competent leadership team to drive the sector’s growth.

“On behalf of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, I wish to express our profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his proactive approach to sports development,” Gumel said.

“The timely release of funds has been a game-changer, enabling the leadership to achieve milestones that were previously thought impossible.”

Gumel singled out the appointments of Mallam Shehu Dikko as Chairman and Hon. Bukola Olopade as Director-General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), describing them as strategic decisions that have repositioned sports administration in the country.

“The nation is witnessing a paradigm shift in sports administration because the President appointed two focused gentlemen to lead the NSC. Their recent stellar performance before the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Sports during the budget defence showcased their progressive ideas and dedication to achieving the country’s goals,” he added.

According to the NOC president, the impact of the renewed focus is already evident in Nigeria’s improved performance at international competitions.

“The significant number of medals already generated within this short timeframe is indicatuon of the efficacy of the current administration’s policies. We are confident that with this trajectory, Nigerian sports will attain unparalleled success on the global map,” Gumel said.

The committee reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the leadership of the NSC to deepen talent development and consolidate Nigeria’s success at future international events.

Highlighting the scale of progress achieved under the current administration, the NOC noted that Nigeria has recorded 373 medals at international competitions, attracted ₦50 billion in private sector investment and created over 140,000 jobs in the sports value chain.

“A year ago, achieving these heights seemed impossible. Today, it’s our reality,” the statement said, attributing the gains to President Tinubu’s vision of positioning sports as a major economic pillar, supported by timely funding and structural reforms.

The NOC said the reforms are not only delivering medals but also laying the foundation for a sustainable sports economy that contributes meaningfully to Nigeria’s gross domestic product