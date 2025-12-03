Press Release Nigeria, India Strengthen Cultural, Creative and Tourism Ties in High-Level Meeting with Minister Hannatu Musa Musawa Abuja, Nigeria – The Honourable Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has hosted the High Commissioner of India to Ni...

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has hosted the High Commissioner of India to Nigeria, Ambassador Abhishek Singh, in a courtesy visit aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation across culture, film, music, tourism and the broader creative sector.

During the meeting, the Minister underscored the significant opportunities for enhanced partnership between both countries, noting Nigeria’s vast cultural resources, creative talent and rising global influence. She highlighted the potential for deeper collaboration in film, music, audio-visual production, heritage preservation and tourism development.

Musawa also commended India’s global leadership in arts and culture, especially the impact of Bollywood, which continues to inspire film industries worldwide, including Nollywood. She acknowledged the rich storytelling traditions and craftsmanship embedded in Indian cinema and their role in shaping global cultural appreciation.

Ambassador Singh reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening ties with Nigeria, describing the relationship between both nations as longstanding and mutually respectful. He noted the strong rapport between the Presidents of India and Nigeria, adding that this leadership goodwill reinforces the foundation for renewed cooperation in creative and cultural exchange.

The High Commissioner praised Nigeria’s expanding global cultural presence, especially the influence of Nollywood and the growing international appeal of Nigerian music. He expressed India’s readiness to pursue co-productions, training programmes, technical partnerships in the audio-visual sector and broader cultural diplomacy initiatives.

Both parties agreed on the importance of joint efforts to harness the possibilities of a rapidly evolving global creative economy. The meeting ended with a shared commitment to develop new frameworks that will deepen cultural relations, boost tourism collaboration and support the growth of the creative industries in both countries.