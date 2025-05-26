In a landmark move to deepen regional trade connectivity across Africa, the Federal Government of Nigeria has formally launched the Nigeria–East/Southern Africa Air Cargo Route.

The inauguration ceremony took place on Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment in partnership with Uganda Airlines, aims to cut logistics costs by 50% and significantly enhance trade efficiency between Nigeria and the Eastern and Southern African regions.

Delivering the keynote address, the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi MFR, highlighted the crucial role of inter-agency collaboration in ensuring the success of the new air cargo corridor.

“The success of this flag-off goes beyond the Nigeria Customs Service. It demands the full cooperation of all relevant agencies, recognising this as an opportunity to facilitate trade,” Adeniyi said.

He called on shipping firms and maritime sector stakeholders to embrace the corridor and actively participate in unlocking Africa’s intra-continental trade potential.

“Cargo trade thrives on a comprehensive framework and reliable, cost-effective logistics services across multiple transport modes. I hope all operators will key into this vision,” he added.

Adeniyi also commended the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, for her tenacity and leadership in making the initiative a reality.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Ambassador Nura Abba Rimi, described the launch as a milestone in enhancing Nigeria’s regional connectivity and strengthening its competitiveness within the global market.

He noted that the air cargo corridor aligns with the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), promoting streamlined logistics and greater supply chain efficiency.

“This initiative acts as a catalyst for cross-border trade collaboration and reflects our enduring commitment to economic integration and sustainable development,” Rimi said.

He stressed the importance of multi-stakeholder engagement—including the Nigeria Customs Service and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)—to ensure the successful operationalisation of the corridor.

“As we embark on this transformative journey, it is critical that we adopt a comprehensive approach to track its impact through data analytics and policy assessments. This will help ensure compliance with international standards and foster sustainable industry growth,” he added.

UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, Ms Elsie G. Attafuah, hailed the air corridor as a symbolic and practical step towards African self-determination in global commerce.

“This corridor is more than infrastructure—it is a signal that Africa is no longer waiting for an invitation to global trade tables. We are building our own,” she said.

Attafuah pointed out that intra-African trade remains disproportionately low at around 20%, despite the aspirations of the AfCFTA. She emphasised that the corridor would help remove key barriers faced by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), including high delivery costs and delays.

“This initiative will ease the burden on MSMEs, enabling them to trade more freely across the continent,” she said.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, reaffirmed the corridor’s strategic role in achieving the current administration’s goal of economic diversification through non-oil exports.

She noted that the initiative offers Nigerian exporters a 50% cost reduction on cargo transport, significantly improving export competitiveness.

“This corridor will facilitate trade, strengthen logistics, and boost connectivity—critical pillars for increasing intra-African trade,” she said.

The inauguration marks a significant step forward for Nigeria’s trade strategy, with the corridor expected to enhance economic cooperation across Africa and contribute meaningfully to national growth.