In a statement issued on Sunday, July 13, 2025, Osinbajo expressed profound sorrow at the news of Buhari’s death. He noted that both he and his wife, Dolapo, were deeply saddened by the development and had personally reached out to the former First Lady, Aisha Buhari, and their son, Yusuf, to convey their condolences.

Osinbajo and Buhari served together from 2015 to 2023, during which time they tackled numerous national challenges and jointly oversaw reforms in the economy, security, and infrastructure. Their working relationship was often described as harmonious, with Osinbajo acting as Acting President at key moments during Buhari’s health-related absences.

President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, who served as Nigeria’s Head of State from 1983 to 1985 and as civilian President from 2015 to 2023, passed on during a prolonged illness in a London hospital.

His death marks the end of an era in Nigerian politics, one shaped by his distinct leadership style, austere discipline, and fierce nationalism.

BUHARI: NIGERIA HAS LOST A TRUE PATRIOT-OSINBAJO

Dolapo and I received, with profound sadness, the news of the passing of His Excellency, former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, this afternoon.

In the moments that followed, we spoke with Her Excellency Aisha Buhari and their son Yusuf Buhari to express our heartfelt condolences and to share in the deep grief of their beloved family—one with whom we had the honour of serving our nation for eight memorable years.

Nigeria has lost a true patriot—a man whose life was marked by unyielding devotion to the nation he loved. President Buhari’s legacy will endure as a testament to the nobility of public service, defined by honesty, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to the public good.

We pray that the Almighty God will grant comfort and strength to his family, and to all who mourn his passing. May his memory always be blessed.

Signed:

Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON

Immediate Past Vice President

Federal Republic of Nigeria

13th July, 2025