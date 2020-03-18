Nigeria now has five new cases on Coronavirus, bringing to eight the total number of confirmed cases in the country.

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire announced that four cases are in Lagos while one is in Ekiti state.

According to the minister, the cases were confirmed on Tuesday and validated Wednesday.

Mr Ehanire explained that three of the victims came from the United States of America including a mother and child while two others also from the UK, who came via the nation’s land border.

Nobody has died from the disease in Nigeria and one of the earlier three cases has completely recovered.