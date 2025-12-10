Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, has met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the China–Nigeria Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They applauded the steady progress in bilateral relations and expressed readiness to deepen coo...

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, has met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the China–Nigeria Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

They applauded the steady progress in bilateral relations and expressed readiness to deepen cooperation across key sectors.

Ambassador Yu said China–Nigeria relations have entered a “fast track,” noting that both countries continue to support each other on issues of core national interest. He emphasized China’s backing for Nigeria’s fight against terrorism and ongoing efforts to strengthen peace and security.

He added that China is prepared to work closely with Nigeria to accelerate the implementation of the zero-tariff policy for Nigerian exports, align development strategies, deepen strategic mutual trust and elevate the partnership to a new level for the mutual benefit of both nations.