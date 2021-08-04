The Federal Government has stated that it is committed to the completion of the Nigeria-Cameroon border demarcation exercise.

Abubakar Malami, SAN, Attorney General of the Federation, made this known while receiving Mahamat S Annadif, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, who paid him a courtesy call.

The AGF expressed confidence that the actions initiated to resolve the outstanding areas of disagreement on the Cameroon-Nigeria border will be entirely and legally defined in the near future.

All aspects of the disputed border areas between Nigeria and Cameroon are anticipated to be resolved and defined without fear or favor in compliance with the International Court of Justice’s verdict.

The proposed Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission (CNMC) session in Yaounde will pave the way for historic achievements such as the demarcation exercise.

Mahamt Annadif responded that the engagement is proof that African problems can be solved with African solutions by Africans emphasizing the relationship’s cordiality and mutual understanding.