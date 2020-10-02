The Federal Government has approved the implementation of the New Visa Policy (NVP) and New Visa Fees.

Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service- Muhammad Babandede, made this known in a statement by the Service Spokesman.

Mr Babandede stated that the new visa policy and new visa fees is based on the principles of reciprocity.

He urged the public to visit the official website of the Nigeria Immigration Service for full details of the new visa fees for all countries.

The new visa policy is expected to promote Nigeria’s ease of doing business and also attract more foreign direct investment into the economy.