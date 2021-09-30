Nigeria at 61: FG declares Friday public holiday to mark independence

The Federal Government has declared Friday, October 1, a national holiday to commemorate the nation’s 61st anniversary of independence.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated all Nigerians on the 61st anniversary of the country’s independence and assured Nigerians of the government’s commitment to them to address and eliminate all types of obstacles, including political, socioeconomic, and other issue.

Aregbeola said: “Our warmth, welcoming spirit and love as well as the abundant wealth inherent in our human capital and the richness of our land, make Nigeria unarguably the leading black nation in the world and Africa’s pride and beacon of hope if we can rally ourselves together to harness our potentials.

“A country of about 200 million and above people whose natural talent, grit and passion glitter like the precious DIAMOND that we are. Nigerians are sparkling like diamonds in the pack, whether in Academia, Business, Innovation, Music, Movie, Entertainment, Fashion and culture.

” We are indeed the leading black nation in the entire world and no doubt Africa’s pride and beacon of hope,” Aregbesola said.

The Minister in a statement by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, confirmed that, celebrating Nigeria’s 61 Independence Anniversary was necessary, but that the safety of the Citizenry is “Mr. President’s huge concern, especially with COVID-19 third Delta variance still in place.”

He went on to say that this was one of the reasons why this year’s celebration will be lacking in the customary pomp and circumstance.

While wishing Nigerians a successful independence celebration, he reminded them that the founding fathers joined together for Nigeria’s freedom despite their differences in faith, tribe, and dialect.

As a result, he urged all Nigerians to join hands with the current administration in its efforts to make Nigeria a better place for all people, both at home and abroad, as this would be a worthy homage to the sufferings of our forefathers.

“We must together make Nigeria great,” Aregbesola said.