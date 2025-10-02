A financial analyst, Kalu Aja, has raised tough questions on the opposition political leaders’ silence following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Wednesday speech on the economic progress since the beginning of his administration while addressing Nigerians during his Independence Day nation...

A financial analyst, Kalu Aja, has raised tough questions on the opposition political leaders’ silence following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Wednesday speech on the economic progress since the beginning of his administration while addressing Nigerians during his Independence Day national broadcast.

Aja stated in a statement shared on his official X handle acknowledged President Tinubu’s speech on the economy, describing it as “clear, direct and specific”.

President Tinubu, during his address, stated that “In the last two years of our administration, we have achieved 12 remarkable economic milestones as a result of the implementation of our sound fiscal and monetary policies:

“We have attained a record-breaking increase in non-oil revenue, achieving the 2025 target by August with over N20 trillion. In September 2025 alone, we raised N3.65 trillion, 411% higher than the amount raised in May 2023.”

Aja argued that the statement from the opposition figures did not pose a specific economic argument to counter the president’s statement.

He said, “The President’s speech, I speak to the economic part only, was clear, direct and specific.

“He listed 12 specific macroeconomic variables he has positively affected so far, with dates and numbers.”

“I looked at the statements from the opposition, the PDP and the Labour Party statements did not make a clear and specific economic argument to counter the President’s statements.

“This is for the record,” he concluded.

TVC previously reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday delivered a national address to Nigerians to mark the 65th anniversary of Nigeria’s Independence Day 2025.

During a national broadcast closely monitored by TVC News, President Tinubu highlighted key achievements across the economic, infrastructure sectors, as a result of sound policy implementation, since the start of his administration.

