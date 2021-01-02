Eligible voters in Niger Republic will return to the polls on February 21 for Presidential run-off after none of the 30 candidates in the 27 December election failed to secure more than 50% stipulated by the constitution.

The Niger electoral umpire CENI is expected Saturday to announce a presidential run-off vote for 21st February 2021.

From the provisional results, former Foreign Minister Mohamed Bazoum, the anointed candidate of outgoing President Mamadou Issoufou, with less than 40% of the vote will battle second placed former President Mahamane Ousmane who has less than 18%.

Twenty-eight other candidates share the remaining percentage of the votes among them.

Niger, with an estimated 24 million population, seven million registered voters and a 171-seat parliament is rich in uranium. But it is the world’s poorest nation, according to the UN Human Development ranking.

The former French West African colony is notorious for political instability including military coups. It currently endures crises related to climate change and insecurity from militant groups including Boko Haram and ISIS West Africa.